Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Two vehicles crashed and damaged a house Thursday morning in Scranton.

It happened just after 6 a.m. in the 400 block of Prospect Avenue.

Police say the vehicles collided at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and River Street, and then one vehicle struck a home.

Engineers are checking to see if that place is still livable.

There is no word if anyone in the vehicles or the home was injured in the crash.