4-Wheel Jamboree Ticket Giveaway 2017

Posted 2:24 pm, June 22, 2017, by , Updated at 02:23PM, June 22, 2017

The 4-Wheel Jamboree is a series of family events geared toward the truck, jeep and off-road enthusiast.

The Lucas Oil 4-Wheel Jamboree Series visits Bloomsburg, PA, drawing truck enthusiasts from across the country and Canada.

The 4-Wheel Jamboree turns its hosting Fairgrounds into a 4×4 playground for the 4-wheel drive hobbyist – whether the participant likes to drive it, race it or just show it off.

The series is also family-friendly including a kid zone, monster truck racing and monster truck rides.

Grand Prize:  Family Fun Pack:  includes 4 VIP Passes, 1 VIP Parking Pass, and 4 Monster Truck Rides.
(3) Runner up Prizes:  4 Tickets

ENTER HERE to win a family four pack of tickets to the Jamboree!

Contest runs 6/24 to 7/4.  Winners will be chosen Wednesday, July 5th.   

 

