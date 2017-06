× 21 Year Old Killed in ATV Crash in Clinton County

GREENE TOWNSHIP — A 21 year old is dead after an ATV crash in Clinton County.

It happened on Mt. Riansares Road near Loganton just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

Troopers say the man from Lamar was driving too fast and lost control on a curve.

The ATV hit a tree causing it to roll.

Investigators have not released the man’s name after Wednesday night’s crash in Clinton County.