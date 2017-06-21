Two Arrested for Violent Robbery in Scranton

Posted 5:42 pm, June 21, 2017, by

SCRANTON -- Two of three people accused of a violent robbery last month in Scranton have been arrested.

Officers say Tyran Dowdell, 30, and a 17-year-old boy were taken into custody for the attack. Both were charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, aggravated assault, and other charges.

Police say back on May 5, they followed two men leaving a bar. They then assaulted and robbed them on Adams Avenue.

One victim suffered a head injury, concussion, and bruised ribs. The second victim needed stitches.

Scranton police are still trying to identify the third person involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Scranton police at 570-348-4139.

