Troopers Investigating Several Related Sex Assaults

SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP -- State police are on the hunt for a man who has sexually assaulted women in two counties.

Troopers say the attacks have happened over the past several years and that the suspect appeared to stalk his victims beforehand.

State police did not give out much information but they want people in central Pennsylvania to be aware of their surroundings.

Investigators believe this man raped women in Columbia and Northumberland Counties as recent as April.

State police and the Northumberland County district attorney held a news conference Wednesday morning at the Stonington barracks. They talked about rape and kidnapping investigations that they believe happened at least twice over the last few years. They believe the cases are connected.

The most recent assault was near Herndon in April.

Investigators say the man is watching his victims for a period of time before the attacks. He comes into their homes, restrains them, and in some cases, kidnaps them.

These are all sexual assaults or attempted sexual assaults happening in the early morning hours.

The rapist is described as a white man, between 5'6" and 5'9", average build, and between 35 and 45 years old. That is the only description state police gave us.

The man is known to drive different vehicles.

Investigators are looking for tips.

"Some people may feel something is insignificant but it may be important later down the road, so we felt it is very important to get this information out there to the public," said Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz.

Investigators would not give us any details about these rapes except that one happened in April in the Herndon area, and one happened in Columbia County.

If you have information you are asked to call state police. There is a $10,000 reward.