Sewer Sale Town Hall Meeting Set for Thursday

Posted 5:54 am, June 21, 2017, by , Updated at 05:53AM, June 21, 2017

SCRANTON -- There will be town hall meeting this week in Scranton so residents can learn more about the sale of the city's sewer authority.

The mayor said that meeting will be Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lackawanna College on Vine Street.

The mayor said last month the issue has become politicized and wants people to get a better understanding.

Critics have raised concerns that the city is getting $83 million instead of the initial projection of $95 million from the sale to Pennsylvania American Water.

