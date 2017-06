SCRANTON — A Scranton man is behind bars, charged with endangering the welfare of children and other counts.

Police say Charles Scott’s three children showed signs of physical abuse when they were brought to Children’s Advocacy Center earlier this month.

The children told officials Scott, 32, of Scranton, punched them and hit them with a belt. The children also say Scott abused their mother and grandmother.

Police say Scott admitted abusing the children for the past three years.