Pennsylvania Driver’s Licenses Get New Design

HARRISBURG -- The new look of Pennsylvania driver's licenses has been unveiled.

All licenses and identification cards will get a new design and enhanced security features including a larger picture and barcode containing personal information.

The magnetic strip currently being used on the back of cards is being eliminated.

PennDOT says these new ID cards will be available at all driver and photo centers by the end of October

These new cards, however, are not REAL ID compliant. PennDOT said those ID's should be available in 2019.