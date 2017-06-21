Patio Paradise Contest 2017
Welcome to the Home and Backyard Patio Paradise contest! This is your chance to win one of two fantastic prizes, supplied by Jerry’s for All Seasons!
Here’s how to enter! Just watch Home & Backyard each week for the weekly code word beginning Saturday, June 24.
Enter your email and code word in the entry form below or HERE. You can enter once per week. It’s that easy!
Okay, so you might be asking “What can I win?” Glad you asked!
PRIZE 1:
Telescope Dining Set – 7 Piece St. Catherine MGP Sling Dining
Set Includes:
- 6 Supreme High Back MGP Dining Chairs, Kona Finish, Beacon Sling 42″ X 84″ MGP Dining Table, Kona Finish
- MSRP $ 4999
- Telescope Casual, manufactured in New York, has been producing quality furniture since 1903.
- The St. Catherine set:
- 100% genuine marine grade polymer
- Quick-Dry, Low-Maintenance Sling chairs
- Made in the USA
- 15 Year Warranty
PRIZE 2:
Agio Deep Seating – 5 Piece Lake House Deep Seating Group
Set Includes:
- Deep Seat Sofa with Sunbrella Fabric
- 2 Deep Seat Motion Chairs with Sunbrella Fabric
- 24″ X48″ Coffee Table
- Bunching Table
- MSRP $ 4999
- Lightweight, rust-free aluminum frames
- Premium, durable Sunbrella fabric
- 7 Year Warranty