Officials: No Danger from Venting Train Tanker

LOCK HAVEN — Authorities say smoke and foam spewing from a tanker rail car is not dangerous.

A colorless solution that helps make dyes and adhesives is venting out of a railroad car in Lock Haven.

There is white smoke and white foam coming out of the top of the car.

North Shore Railroad employees are on site as a precaution.

A worker at the Nittany Bald Eagle Lock Haven yard noticed the plumes of smoke Wednesday morning.

The car was shipped from Louisiana to a buyer in Mill Hall. It was waiting to be picked up when it started to vent.

Fire and emergency crews were called along with federal railroad officials.

They believe it could continue to vent for the next day. People are asked to stay away from the yard as a precaution.