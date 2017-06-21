× Neighbors Shocked to Learn of Serial Rapist in Columbia and Northumberland Counties

HERNDON — State police in Columbia and Northumberland Counties are putting women on alert. Troopers say there’s a man who is sexually assaulting and in some cases, kidnapping women. Investigators believe he’s been at it for at least the past few years.

“The offender entered the residences through doors or windows. The victims were restrained during these assaults,” said Trooper Rick Blair, Pennsylvania State Police.

Troopers say the man is watching his victims for a period of time before the attacks. While some victims are assaulted in their homes, he restrains others and takes them to other locations to sexually assault.

Troopers believe the rapist drives several vehicles. He is described as a white male of average build, between 5’6″ and 5’9”, and is 35 to 45 years old.

Investigators say his most recent victim was attacked in April in a quiet and rural area in Jackson Township, near Herndon.

“It’s frightening that it’s close by. Nothing really happens here. I moved here 10 years ago for that specific reason. It’s a very quiet area,” said Jennifer Duffy of Herndon.

One man who did not want to give his name says he knows the most recent victim. She’s a neighbor.

“We’re a bunch of country folk, and we know each individual for the most part very closely, and we want to get this pinned down,” he said.

That man says everyone is working to catch this criminal.

“We’re trying to be all observant and sticking together and trying to find any leads and anything of that sort. Just sticking together as close as we can, and we’re a very close-knit neighborhood.”

“I have two daughters, one who just graduated from high school. She’s going away to college, and I’ve been very vigilant in teaching them to stay aware of their surroundings,” said Duffy.

There is a reward for information leading to the arrest of the man responsible. Call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.