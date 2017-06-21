Local Basketball Players Headed To Hawaii For The World Youth Basketball Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"You guys have a pretty similar game here, and also you guys are right-handed so we are going to force things to the left," said Aaron.

Susquehanna University men's assistant basketball coach Aaron Ettinger continues to fill his resume. This August he will take an 18 and under group of players to Hawaii to compete in the World Youth Basketball Tournament.

"I was supposed to coach a team for Global Sports Academy last year in Canada, and actually came across a Student Athlete Award website and saw they were taking a team to Hawaii which is a place that I've never been to before. I certainly wanted to travel there, and I saw that they needed a coach for the 18u team. So I applied and fortunately after the interview process I was offered this position, and the opportunity to work with a lot of really great players," again said Aaron.

Team USA has 9 players from 6 different states and well represented locally. Thomas Kerstetter from Selinsgrove got a call, along with Hunter Dodge and Tate Krankoskie from Shikellamy.

"How excited are you for this opportunity? Very excited for this opportunity. It seems like we are going to be able to compete with teams from other countries, play with kids from across the us. I think it's great," said Thomas.

"It's very important to me to getting a chance to play international ball it's not an opportunity most people get to partake in. I really can't wait for it," said Tate.

"I love playing basketball, and when he reached out to me I said heck yeah! Like ready for this opportunity to come play and just an awesome opportunity to play for the us so," said Hunter.

The tournament runs August 2nd through the 7th against teams from Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Hong Kong.

"What are you looking forward to the most over there? I think the competition with teams from across the world will be the most exciting part for me. I am a competitor, so I think that it will be a great opportunity," again said Thomas.

For a few of these boys this will be the furthest away from home. Thomas he's been to Florida, Tate down to South Carolina, Hunter on the other hand he's the world traveler here, he's already been to the Bahamas.

"What are you looking forward to the most in Hawaii? The beach is definitely going to be nice, but hopefully bringing home a gold medal with these guys," added Aaron.

Thomas, Hunter and Tate will meet up with their teammates when they touch down in Hawaii August 1st. Steve Lloyd reporting for Newswatch 16 sports from Snyder county.