K9 Officer Mourned in the Poconos
POCONO SUMMIT — Police in the Poconos are mourning the loss of one of their K9 officers.
Pocono Mountain Regional Police announced the death of K9 Niko.
Niko died Wednesday after a search for narcotics.
Officers said the dog had a terminal medical condition unrelated to the drug search.
Niko was a German shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix.
Niko was born in Slovakia and trained here since he was a pup.
The K9 started with Pocono Mountain Regional in 2010 and was involved in numerous drug seizures and fugitive apprehensions.
In 2012, a man was charged for punching Niko during a pursuit.
