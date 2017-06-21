K9 Officer Mourned in the Poconos

POCONO SUMMIT — Police in the Poconos are mourning the loss of one of their K9 officers.

Pocono Mountain Regional Police announced the death of K9 Niko.

Niko died Wednesday after a search for narcotics.

Officers said the dog had a terminal medical condition unrelated to the drug search.

Niko was a German shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix.

Niko was born in Slovakia and trained here since he was a pup.

The K9 started with Pocono Mountain Regional in 2010 and was involved in numerous drug seizures and fugitive apprehensions.

In 2012, a man was charged for punching Niko during a pursuit.

