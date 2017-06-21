Hotel Supervisor Accused of Raping Worker

Posted 7:17 pm, June 21, 2017

HAZLE TOWNSHIP — A hotel supervisor in Luzerne County is accused of raping a worker at the hotel.

Investigators said Pratap Bonepalli, 37, of New Jersey was the front desk manager at the Ramada in Hazle Township.

The victim told police Bonepalli took her into a hotel room and sexually assaulted her several times over a period of two months.

Bonepalli is locked up, charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, and six counts of indecent exposure and harassment.

