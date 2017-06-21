Guilty Verdict in Murder Trial in Union County

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — It took a jury only an hour and seventeen minutes to convict a man of third degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Robert Lee stabbed and killed Jamal Britton, 42, of Lewisburg after an argument last year near Lewisburg.

The trial lasted three days.

Jurors found him not guilty of first degree murder.

Lee faces a maximum of 42 years in prison.

Last year, investigators wearing scuba gear searched the Susquehanna River in Union County for the murder weapon.

