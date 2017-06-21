× Charity Fitness Competition ‘Clash for Cash’ Is This Weekend

One of our area’s largest fitness competitions, “Clash For Cash” is this weekend inside the convention center at Mohegan Sun Pocono near Wilkes-Barre.

The charity event on Saturday, June 24, features dozens of athletes from across Pennsylvania and beyond who will compete for cash prizes.

They’ll work in teams of two to find out who is the fittest.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey previewed the event Wednesday on Newswatch 16 This Morning.

The money raised from corporate sponsors, competitors fees, and donations benefits this fall’s WNEP-TV’s Ryan’s Run.

The charity campaign, now in year eight, is spearheaded by Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey. It helps kids and adults with disabilities served by Allied Services.

Although the event is sold out to competitors, you can still support the cause by stopping by “Clash For Cash” and donating to WNEP’s Ryan’s Run.

The event is also still looking for volunteers to help with the setup this Friday, June 23, from noon until 4 p.m.

If you or an organization you’re a part of would like to help set up the charity event, contact Allied Services Special Events Director Charlotte Wright at CWrigh@Allied-Services.org or 570-814-4487.

To view the workouts and to learn more about the fitness competition, head here!

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: Clash For Cash

WHEN: Saturday, June 24

TIME: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: The Convention Center inside Mohegan Sun Pocono near Wilkes-Barre.

WHY: To raise funds for WNEP-TV’S Ryan’s Run, a charity campaign aimed at changing the lives of kids and adults served by Allied Services. Here’s a list of Saturday’s wellness vendors:

Livesore – apparel, rep coming from Endicott, NY Advocare – Yusavage, Olyphant, PA Quantum Rehab – sponsor & rehab mobility products, Exeter, PA Cohen & Haydu Chiropractors – Kingston, PA Blackout Fitness Apparel – Allentown, PA GoRun Lites – running & fitness accessories, Lewisburg, PA ID Life – supplements, nutrition, Mt. Cobb, PA IAM – Individuals Abilities in Motion, non-profit that organizes and promotes sports activities for people with spinal cord injuries.