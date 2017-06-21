Card Skimming Suspected at Another Schuylkill County Gas Station

Posted 2:17 pm, June 21, 2017, by

WEST MAHANOY TOWNSHIP — Police in Schuylkill County are investigating another report of possible card skimming.

West Mahanoy Township police are currently investigating a report of a skimming device being found at a local gas station.

Anyone who paid at the pump for gasoline at the Exxon on Altamont Blvd. between June 18 and June 19 is asked to check their credit or debit card statements for any fraudulent purchases.

If any fraudulent purchases are discovered, contact West Mahanoy Township Police at 570-462-2360.

There have been several other cases of card skimming this year in Schuylkill County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • RJELQ

    West Mahanoy Police caught the real educated Bank Robber about a month ago who left his cell phone in the nearby woods. . Now its time for the gas station scammer. They cant be too smart I mean it is Frackville.

    Reply Report comment