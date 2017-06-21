× Card Skimming Suspected at Another Schuylkill County Gas Station

WEST MAHANOY TOWNSHIP — Police in Schuylkill County are investigating another report of possible card skimming.

West Mahanoy Township police are currently investigating a report of a skimming device being found at a local gas station.

Anyone who paid at the pump for gasoline at the Exxon on Altamont Blvd. between June 18 and June 19 is asked to check their credit or debit card statements for any fraudulent purchases.

If any fraudulent purchases are discovered, contact West Mahanoy Township Police at 570-462-2360.

There have been several other cases of card skimming this year in Schuylkill County.