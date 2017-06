× Body Found in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — Police in Wilkes-Barre are investigating a death after a body was found in a vacant building.

The body was found Tuesday in a building in the 400 block of South Franklin Street.

Police do not know the name of the victim and are waiting for autopsy results to learn how the person died.

Anyone with information relating to the case is asked to call Wilkes-Barre police.