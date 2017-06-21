Boat Building Contest to Raise Alzheimer’s Awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP -- It's the first day of summer and the day with the most daylight of the year.

The Alzheimer's Association marks this "Longest Day" with an event nationwide aimed to raise awareness.

People marked the day at Woodloch Pines in Pike County by holding a "boat build for awareness."

Teams crafted boats out of cardboard, purple duct tape, and bed sheets. They then attempted to race their boats on the lake.

"It's going to be a challenge, but I think there's somebody that's going to have one that floats," said Lori Witinski of Leesport.

The idea for the boat build event came from a guest at the resort who recently lost her father to Alzheimer's and wanted to celebrate his life and love of the water.

Donations to the Alzheimer's Association were also accepted at the event.