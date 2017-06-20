Woman Sues Casino After Being Offered Steak Dinner Instead of $43 Million Jackpot

Posted 11:33 am, June 20, 2017, by , Updated at 11:32AM, June 20, 2017

Queens, NY — A woman who was told by a slot machine that she’d won 43-million dollars – but didn’t – is now suing the casino.

Katrina Bookman gained national attention last year when a “Sphinx Slot Machine” at Resorts World Casino in Queens, New York, made it look like she’d won the biggest slots jackpot in US history.

But instead of being given the prize, a casino worker told her it was a mistake and offered her a free steak dinner and a little over two-dollars.

The New York State Gaming Commission confirmed it was a malfunction and said the machine displayed a disclaimer stating that malfunctions void wins.

Bookman claims the casino was negligent and did not properly maintain its equipment.

She says she suffered mental anguish and a significant monetary setback as a result of the malfunction.

She’s seeking at least 43-million-dollars in damages.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Crazy

    Kinda don’t blame her. Is this something they do regularly to avoid paying out winnings or I wonder if this really was a freak thing. I’d probably have had a heartattack if I thought I won that much then to offered a steak instead oh my word!!

    Reply Report comment