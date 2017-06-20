× Woman Sues Casino After Being Offered Steak Dinner Instead of $43 Million Jackpot

Queens, NY — A woman who was told by a slot machine that she’d won 43-million dollars – but didn’t – is now suing the casino.

Katrina Bookman gained national attention last year when a “Sphinx Slot Machine” at Resorts World Casino in Queens, New York, made it look like she’d won the biggest slots jackpot in US history.

But instead of being given the prize, a casino worker told her it was a mistake and offered her a free steak dinner and a little over two-dollars.

The New York State Gaming Commission confirmed it was a malfunction and said the machine displayed a disclaimer stating that malfunctions void wins.

Bookman claims the casino was negligent and did not properly maintain its equipment.

She says she suffered mental anguish and a significant monetary setback as a result of the malfunction.

She’s seeking at least 43-million-dollars in damages.