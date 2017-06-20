Wayne County Man Completes Marathon at Mount Everest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONESDALE -- A man from Wayne County just returned home from a journey to Mount Everest where he ran a marathon.

Chris Mohn, 28, of Honesdale, won a contest giving him a chance to hike to base camp at the highest mountain in the world and then run in a grueling 26.2-mile race.

Mohn battled Lyme disease and always wanted to see Everest, so when he won the chance to go, he trained hard and completed the marathon.

"Around mile 16 there was a lot of praying and a lot of saying, 'One foot in front of the other.' Only thing I was thinking about was crossing that finish line."

Mohn said because of the altitude and thin air in Nepal where the race was held, several people died along the way.

Mohn beat dehydration and food poisoning to complete the race in 11 hours.