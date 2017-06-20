State to Announce Medical Marijuana Permits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health will announce Tuesday which companies it has chosen to grow and process marijuana for medical use.

Statewide, 12 permits will be awarded to companies that will both grow marijuana, and process the plant into pill and oil forms for medicine.

We could see as many as five of those facilities in our region.

The Department of Health divides Pennsylvania into six regions.

The department will award two applicants in each region with a permit to grow and process marijuana for medical purposes.

The state placed Schuylkill County in the southeast region. It is the most rural county in that area and people in Schuylkill County hope it helps at least one of the businesses applying for a grow permit in what is seen as greater Philadelphia.

That means two will be awarded for the northeast, and two for north central Pennsylvania.

One company looking for a permit in the north central region is Power Plant Medicinal based in Mount Carmel in Northumberland County.

In February, that company told us about plans to use energy from the Mount Carmel co-gen plant that burns coal waste to grow and process marijuana at the site.

"We're looking at 60-plus jobs in addition to the 50 we already have so they're skilled, high-paying positions that will be coming to the area. They will be local positions. People won't need prior experience," said Megan Millo of Power Plant Medicinal in February.

Power Plant Medicinal is one of the few locally owned companies applying for a permit.

A total of 36 companies applied for permits in the northeast and north central regions.

Many are from corporate medical marijuana businesses based in Connecticut, Maryland, and Illinois.