Shots Fired After Robbery at Fast Food Restaurant Drive-Thru, Thief on the Run

Posted 5:24 am, June 20, 2017, by , Updated at 05:14AM, June 20, 2017

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP -- Shots were fired after an unusual hold up at a drive-thru in Wyoming County.

Police say the driver of this car held up the man behind him in the drive-thru line at McDonald's on Business Route 6 near Tunkhannock Monday night.

He got some cash and took off.

The victim tried to get the robber's license plate number when he stopped.

That's when the bandit fired three shots at the victim. He wasn't hit.

If you know anything about the crime, call 9-1-1.

2 comments