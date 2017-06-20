Scott Kingery Impressing in AA Reading

Posted 11:12 pm, June 20, 2017, by

Phillies prospect Scott Kingery is starting to hit his stride, leading the Reading Fightin Phils with a 304 batting average and a league-leading 18 home runs. Former Red Barons star Greg Legg has high hopes for Kingery.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

