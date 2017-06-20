× Paws Palooza: Pet Expo 2017

From training tips to the latest and greatest ways to pamper your pet, an event in Luzerne County is all about making a better life for your four-legged friend!

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the Pet Expo 2017 Tuesday morning.

The event has been on a hiatus for 10 years, but is back in our area this weekend!

The money raised from admission and vendors fees benefits the SPCA of Luzerne County.

You’re encouraged to bring your fur-baby along since the event also features a pet photo area.

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: Pet Expo 2017 (featuring more than 75 vendors)

WHEN: Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

ADMISSION: $5.00 for adults. Children 12 and under are free! (Petting Zoo & some other activities may come with additional fees)

WHERE: 109th Armory, 280 Market Street, Wilkes-Barre

WHY: Money raised supports SPCA of Luzerne County.

To learn more about the event, head here!