× Old Market Street Station Complex Gets a New Life in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — Part of the old Market Street Station Complex was given a new look — and new tenants — after a long-awaited facelift.

The Market Street Business Center opened Tuesday in Wilkes-Barre. Some of the new tenants include a digital print shop, a shipping business, and office equipment supplier.

They will be joined by a new hair salon, as well as a Domino’s Pizza, which are both set to open soon.