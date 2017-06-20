Man Killed While Cutting Down Tree in Luzerne County

Posted 9:04 pm, June 20, 2017, by , Updated at 09:05PM, June 20, 2017

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP — A man cutting down trees in Luzerne County was killed when one fell on him.

The coroner says William Burger, 84, of Sugarloaf, died Monday afternoon along Cedar Head Road in Sugarloaf Township.

The fire chief said Burger and his son were cutting down an extremely large tree, and the tree split and then kicked, hitting Burger.

