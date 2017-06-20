Local Graduation Speech Grabbing National Headlines

Posted 11:11 pm, June 20, 2017, by , Updated at 11:10PM, June 20, 2017

EXETER — One local graduate’s valedictorian speech is grabbing some national attention.

Peter Butera donned his green and gold for one final time last Friday, preparing to address his class and leave them with his final thoughts. As their Valedictorian, Butera prepared a speech he hoped would garner himself attention — but he couldn’t have dreamt exactly how much it would get him, exactly.

Butera is set to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC late Tuesday night.

Butera’s speech — calling out staff and administration at Wyoming Area High School and Wyoming Area School District in Exeter — has raised eyebrows within the community on both sides. Butera had his microphone cut mid-speech, due to making unauthorized changes and deviating from his previously submitted and approved speech.

Butera’s revised speech targets the “authoritative nature that a few administrators and the school board members have,” claiming that it “prevents students from developing as true leaders.”

 

