× In Williamsport, Fans Check out Face-lift at Historic Bowman Field

WILLIAMSPORT — Baseball is back at BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, but the place looks very different, thanks to some major renovations in the past few months.

“I think it’s going to be a good improvement. I hope it brings more people here,” said Dennis Hufnagle of Williamsport.

The multi-million dollar renovation features new protective netting, dugouts, new field, new eating area, and the old bleachers now replaced by seats.

“I absolutely love these chairs. They’re going to be so much more comfortable sitting on than the bleachers. I like how wide they are. You don’t have to worry about scrunching together. We have so much more room,” said Kendra Nilson of Williamsport.

“They brought the dugouts in a little closer to home plate. I used to umpire high school and college baseball here, and the players hated having to walk so far back to the dugout after I called them out. The whole thing is absolutely gorgeous,” said Kurt Reichenbach of Northumberland.

Historic Bowman Field has been around for more than 90 years. Jack Callahan has been coming here for games since he was 7 years old, more than 50 years.

“I liked the old ballpark with the bleachers on both sides, but you know attendance was lagging, so they had to do it and I think it’s fine,” said Jack Callahan of Montoursville.

People say they’re hopeful these changes will bring new excitement, better ticket sales, and bigger crowds.

“Hopefully it’s going to improve the attendance of course and everything that goes along with baseball,” said Randy Gillen of Lock Haven.

The work was paid for in part by a state grant and by Major League Baseball.

The Cardinals and Pirates are scheduled to play on this field during the Little League World Series in August, something else folks say will be good for this area.

“When people see and when word gets around what the ballpark looks like inside, yeah, I think it will,” said Reichenbach.