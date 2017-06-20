Crosscutters Fall to Spikes in Home Opener

Posted 11:12 pm, June 20, 2017, by

In their first game in the newly renovated BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, the Williamsport Crosscutters fell to their rivals, the State College Spikes, 5-3.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s