Incident at Brussels Central Station, Individual 'Neutralized'

BRUSSELS — Belgian Police said the situation is under control at Brussels Central Station on Tuesday after reports of loud explosions.

Federal Police spokesman Peter De Waele told CNN affiliate VTM that “an individual has set off an explosion.” VTM also reports soldiers opened fire on the man, but the situation is now contained.

The Belgium Crisis Center said the military neutralized an individual as part of securing the scene.

Leger is intussen ook aangekomen en veiligheidsperimeter is groter. #vrtnieuws #Brussels pic.twitter.com/HrsuUeXOto — Nikeli De Ceuninck (@NikeliDC) June 20, 2017

In addition to central station, Gare du Nord and Gare Central were closed to travelers,” a spokesperson said.

The Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said emergency services are on site. Armed patrols, including a bomb disposal unit, surrounded the station.

Remy Bonnaffe said he was inside the station when an explosion went off, followed by a fire.

“The bang was very loud, it was like a very big firework that just went up in front of my nose,” he said. “The fire was very small. It was a very small explosion but a very loud bang.”

Arash Aazami was walking into the train station when he saw people running out of the building. A restaurant next door let him and others inside as police secured the station.

“There’s a lot of military here, but the situation seems to be contained,” Aazami said. “There’s no sign of panic.”

Developing story – more to come