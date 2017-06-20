Annual Sentimental Journey to Cub Haven Begins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOCK HAVEN -- Hundreds of Piper Cub planes will fly into Lock Haven this week.

The planes are making their way from all over the world to the 32nd Annual Sentimental Journey to Cub Haven.

For nearly 50 years, Piper planes were built in Lock Haven. The Sentimental Journey has become a sort of homecoming for Piper pilots from all over the world.

"On average, sometimes around 500-600 airplanes," said Ben Coleman.

Coleman came from New Zealand to help with the weeklong event at Lock Haven's William T. Piper Memorial Airport.

“The heritage of the Cub is like no other," said Coleman.

"The first lesson I ever took was on a Cub, so yeah, it's a nostalgia thing," said Ben Schifano.

As a boy, Schifano visited the manufacturing site in Lock Haven with his father.

"We get on the flight line and we just watch. We are only here for one day. We leave tomorrow," said Schifano.

Now when he can, he and his wife make the trip from Rochester.

"They are fun to fly, too," said Schifano.

The Sentimental Journey is also a chance to share this special part of Lock Haven's history with a new generation.

"We just hope we do all that we can to keep it alive and to keep folks remembering the major role it played in training pilots and the military role of what it did to protect our nation,” said Coleman.

The Sentimental Journey Fly-In to Cub Haven continues into the weekend in Lock Haven.