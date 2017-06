× Annual Book Sale Turns the Page in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — The 41st annual book sale at the Friends of the Osterhout Free Library continues this week.

The sale began on Friday at the library along South Franklin Street in the Diamond City.

There are thousands of books, DVD’s, vinyl records and more for sale — all plus new items added every day.

Last year, more than $26,000 was raised for the library.

That book sale continues through Saturday, June 24 in Wilkes-Barre.