HAMILTON TOWNSHIP -- A jack-knifed tractor trailer slowed traffic in one part of the Poconos Monday.

The truck got stuck on Route 33 south near the Route 209 off ramp around 1:30 p.m.

Lanes were closed in both directions for a short time as crews straightened the big rig.

Traffic was moving again by 2:30 p.m.