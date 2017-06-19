× Rock Thrower Avoids Jail Time for DUI

UPPER PAXTON TOWNSHIP — One of the young men convicted in the infamous Union County rock-throwing incident has avoided additional jail time after pleading guilty to DUI.

Brett Lahr was arrested after crashing his car in Dauphin County back in December.

He pleaded guilty last week and was sentenced to a month house arrest, and six months on probation.

The crash came less than a year after Lahr was paroled from prison for his role in the 2014 rock-throwing incident along Interstate 80 in Union County that severely injured a woman from Ohio.