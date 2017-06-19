Rock Thrower Avoids Jail Time for DUI

Posted 6:33 pm, June 19, 2017, by

UPPER PAXTON TOWNSHIP — One of the young men convicted in the infamous Union County rock-throwing incident has avoided additional jail time after pleading guilty to DUI.

Brett Lahr was arrested after crashing his car in Dauphin County back in December.

He pleaded guilty last week and was sentenced to a month house arrest, and six months on probation.

The crash came less than a year after Lahr was paroled from prison for his role in the 2014 rock-throwing incident along Interstate 80 in Union County that severely injured a woman from Ohio.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s