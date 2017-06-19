× One Killed in Crash on I-80 in Carbon County

KIDDER TOWNSHIP — Police in the Poconos say a man from Brooklyn was killed in a crash on Interstate 80 in Carbon County.

State police said the 50-year-old man was a passenger in an SUV that lost control and overturned just before midnight Sunday on Interstate 80 near Lake Harmony. He was thrown from the vehicle.

The driver and three other passengers were hurt.

The name of the victim has not been released.

State police are investigating the crash.