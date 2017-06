× One Hit, Killed by Tractor Trailer in Luzerne County

HAZLE TOWNSHIP — One person was killed after being hit by a tractor trailer in Luzerne County.

It happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 near Hazleton just before 3 a.m. on Monday.

The name of the victim has not been released.

So far, police have not said if the victim was along the highway, or in the travel lanes when he was hit.