Keeping Young Athletes In The Game

Posted 2:44 am, June 19, 2017, by

You might just call it a home-run in the name of safety surrounding summer and school sports!  A free event is about to launch at Marywood University in Lackawanna County.  The program is focused on reducing ACL injuries among young athletes.  ACL stands for “anterior cruciate ligament.”  It helps stabilize your knee joint.

 

The event at Marywood is organized by New York City’s Hospital For Special Surgery Team and area physical therapists/athletic trainers.  Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey checked out the free program that’ll take place on Tuesday.

 

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT:  Free Workshop To Reduce ACL Injuries Among Young Athletes

WHEN:   Tuesday, June 20

TIME:   Sign In: 6 p.m.    Workshop Runs: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

WHERE:  Marywood University, Insalaco Arena/Health & Wellness Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton

 

Pre-Registration is required! CLICK HERE to sign-up!

 

To learn more about the free program, head here!

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s