× Keeping Young Athletes In The Game

You might just call it a home-run in the name of safety surrounding summer and school sports! A free event is about to launch at Marywood University in Lackawanna County. The program is focused on reducing ACL injuries among young athletes. ACL stands for “anterior cruciate ligament.” It helps stabilize your knee joint.

The event at Marywood is organized by New York City’s Hospital For Special Surgery Team and area physical therapists/athletic trainers. Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey checked out the free program that’ll take place on Tuesday.

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: Free Workshop To Reduce ACL Injuries Among Young Athletes

WHEN: Tuesday, June 20

TIME: Sign In: 6 p.m. Workshop Runs: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Marywood University, Insalaco Arena/Health & Wellness Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton

Pre-Registration is required! CLICK HERE to sign-up!

To learn more about the free program, head here!