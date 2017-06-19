Greg Legg on Phillies Farm System

Posted 8:58 pm, June 19, 2017, by

Former Red Baron great and Reading Fightin Phils manager Greg Legg sat down with Steve Lloyd to talk about the success of his team and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs this season.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s