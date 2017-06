× Four Hurt in Head-on Crash in Harding

EXETER TOWNSHIP — Four people were taken to the hospital after two vehicles collided head-on in Luzerne County.

The wreck happened around 7 a.m. Monday on Route 92 in Harding.

According to firefighters, one of the vehicles caught fire. Rescue crews had to cut the victims out of the wreckage.

There is no word on injuries or what led to the wreck.