SHENANDOAH -- Three people are out of their home after flames tore through it in Schuylkill County.

The fire started just before 5 p.m. Monday at the place on East Lloyd Street in Shenandoah.

Photos from The Shenandoah Sentinel show smoke billowing out of the home.

The flames gutted the back of the home.

The house next door also suffered some smoke and water damage.

A fire marshal is investigating the cause.