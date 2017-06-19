Family’s “Stinky Fish Challenge” Is the Grossing Out the Internet in the Most Hilarious Way

Colorado Springs, CO — A “stinky fish challenge” video posted by one Colorado family is the grossest, most hilarious thing you’ll watch today and it’s taking the internet by storm.

While this YouTube video is clearly an attempt for Joe McCloskey Jr. to promote his insurance business (with more than 100,000 views since it was posted on June 14, we’d say it worked), it also shows just how much a family is willing to go through for each other – especially when prizes are inolved!

What’s the Sticky Fish Challenge you ask? McCloskey bet his family that he would take a bite of Swedish “delicacy” surstromming, a fermented herring considered one of, if not the stinkiest foods on the planet.

The best part is, the entire family would get “fabulous prizes” if they stayed at the table the whole time.

A bike, a flipzee girl and diamonds were on the line and despite a lot of gagging AND laughing, the family stuck it out and won! But can there every truly be winners when it comes to eating surstromming?

One of the highlights of the video comes at the end, when one of McCloskey’s daughter’s asks, “Did I get my bike?”

Hey, we wouldn’t want to leave the table prematurely and miss out on a brand new bike either!