Child Pornography Charges Filed Against Man from the Poconos

Posted 7:05 pm, June 19, 2017, by

EAST STROUDSBURG -- A man from Monroe County is facing child pornography charges.

Police say a search of computers and cell phones belonging to Erik Decker, 21, of East Stroudsburg, turned up nearly 50 sexual images of children as young as five years old.

Investigators said Decker shared the pornography online.

Decker was charged Monday with one count of disseminating child pornography, 49 counts of possessing child pornography, and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

He is locked up in the Monroe County jail.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s