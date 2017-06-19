Child Pornography Charges Filed Against Man from the Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG -- A man from Monroe County is facing child pornography charges.

Police say a search of computers and cell phones belonging to Erik Decker, 21, of East Stroudsburg, turned up nearly 50 sexual images of children as young as five years old.

Investigators said Decker shared the pornography online.

Decker was charged Monday with one count of disseminating child pornography, 49 counts of possessing child pornography, and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

He is locked up in the Monroe County jail.