WAYMART -- Residents at a personal care home in Wayne County gathered for a special birthday party.

Ed Solosky, from Scranton, turned 100 on Monday.

Solosky, born on this date in 1917, was a first lieutenant in the Army in World War II.

He was married for 66 years.

His friends at Wayne Woodlands Manor celebrated his birthday and honored his service to our country.