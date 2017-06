Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLOR -- Two people hurt after this motorcycle and pickup truck collided Sunday evening in Lackawanna County.

Police say both men were hurt when the wreck happened here on South Main Avenue around 6 p.m. in Taylor.

No word how badly they were hurt or what led up to the crash.

According to police the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

South Main Avenue was closed for a couple hours while police investigated the wreck in Lackawanna County.