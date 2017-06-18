Police Investigating Two Robberies in Kingston

Posted 5:39 pm, June 18, 2017, by

KINGSTON — A mini-mart thief is on the run Sunday morning in Luzerne County.

The Turkey Hill, along Rutter Avenue in Kingston was held up just after 11 p.m. Saturday.

The clerk told police the bandit had a gun and a friend. No one hurt, and the amount taken in that late night Turkey Hill robbery in Kingston has not been released.

The Turkey Hill on Pierce Street in Kingston was also robbed Saturday night. Police believe the same man is responsible for both.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s