× Police Investigating Two Robberies in Kingston

KINGSTON — A mini-mart thief is on the run Sunday morning in Luzerne County.

The Turkey Hill, along Rutter Avenue in Kingston was held up just after 11 p.m. Saturday.

The clerk told police the bandit had a gun and a friend. No one hurt, and the amount taken in that late night Turkey Hill robbery in Kingston has not been released.

The Turkey Hill on Pierce Street in Kingston was also robbed Saturday night. Police believe the same man is responsible for both.