TUNKHANNOCK -- A home was scorched by flames late Sunday afternoon in Wyoming County.

This video and several photos were sent in by viewers of the home on Wyoming Avenue in Tunkhannock.

No one was hurt.

It started shortly after 6 p.m. Fire officials believe it may have been caused by a faulty air conditioner or electrical outlet.

A state police fire marshal will investigate here in Wyoming County.