Friendly Family Competition in the Diamond City for Father’s Day

Posted 10:05 pm, June 18, 2017, by , Updated at 10:41PM, June 18, 2017

WILKES-BARRE — Sunny weather gave folks a reason to head outside and spend some time on the move this Father’s Day in Luzerne County.

Today was the 14th Annual Wilkes-Barre Duathlon.

Bikers and runners made their way through the Diamond City and Hanover Township for the duathlon to raise money for Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA’s aquatic program.

It was a great chance for dads and their children to come together for some friendly competition.

“Little something for dad first thing in the morning… Just to prove to the young bucks out here, I could still do it,” Lou Ciampi, a participant, said.

Participants crossed the finish line on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre.

