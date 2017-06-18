Delaware River Sojourn Kayakers Paddle Through Pike County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PIKE COUNTY -- A sea of kayakers made their way down the Delaware River along the northern part of Pike County. The Delaware River Sojourn is all about getting people outside and experiencing nature around them.

"You get to see all the bald eagles particularly in this stretch of the Delaware a lot of people come and they haven't had this opportunity before and I would say we usually see from like five to ten bald eagles," said Joshua Poston, Northeast Wilderness Experience

Northeast Wilderness Experience is based out of Honesdale and helped organize the sojourn. This year, kayakers started in Lackawaxen and will take eight days to reach the Philadelphia area.

Kayakers paddle 8 to 15 miles per day. 120 men and women took part in this 10 mile stretch between Pond Eddy and Port Jervis.

"It’s a gem in our area it’s the longest undammed river in the eastern seaboard it has a lot of wildlife opportunities," said Dan Corrigan, Northeast Wilderness Experience.

These kayakers, no matter their experience level, enjoyed their day on the water.

"It’s got nice terrain if you're not used to doing river paddling its got little rapids and stuff and great terrain and all the water fowl is really cool, David Houck of Pottstown.

Kayakers will travel to the Bushkill on Monday and wrap up Friday near Philadelphia.