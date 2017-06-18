Coal Township Man Pleads Guilty After One Car Crash

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Brett Lahr of Coal Township plead guilty to driving under the influence resulting in a one-car crash.

Lahr fell asleep while driving along Route 147 in Dauphin County and swerved off the road, hitting a utility pole.

Lahr is sentenced to one month of house arrest followed by six months of probation.

In March of 2015 he pleaded no contest to a charge of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault of Sharon Budd. He served 18 months in prison.

